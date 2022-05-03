New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Belgium Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272724/?utm_source=GNW

The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



Belgium data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Belgium is a fast-growing market among Western European countries, aided by government digitalization initiatives, tax incentives, adoption of advanced technologies, and trade routes with major markets such as the UK.

• The Belgian Government is actively working towards bringing in digital investment, including initiatives such as Digital AmBEtion. The Government has partnered with Microsoft to digitalize the public and private sectors in the country.

• The market has witnessed the announcement of data centers by new entrants such as EdgeConneX in Brussels for a colocation data center and cloud service provider Microsoft in Wallonia for a cloud region.

• Major cities for data center deployment include Wallonia and Brussels, which have witnessed over 50% of total investments by operators such as Microsoft, EdgeConneX and Interxion.

• The Data Protection Authority of Belgium has announced joining the European Cloud Code of Conduct to support safe cloud storage in the country and drive cloud storage demand in the market.

• The Government of Belgium supports the growth of AI in the country through initiatives such as launching a national artificial intelligence strategy that will further aid the data center market.



BELGIUM DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The report segments data center investment by the following areas:



Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Switches & Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by General Construction

• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & commissioning Services

• Building & Engineering Design

• Fire Detection and Suppression

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Segmentation by Geography

• Brussels

• Other Cities



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The presence of several global support infrastructure vendors such as Schneider Electric, Rittal, STULZ, and Vertiv is growing the competition among vendors and increasing the bargaining power of buyers in the market.



The Belgium market is dominated by local construction contractors such as MJ Wood Group, which has provided electrical sub-contracting services to Google data center construction, and Persuesz for construction services for the data center.



Major Vendors



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• MiTAC Holdings

• NetApp



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• AECOM

• Artelia

• Lasent

• Logi-tek

• ISG

• M-J Wood Group Kft

• Perseusz

• PM Group

• RKD



Support Infrastructure Providers

• 3M

• ABB

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Alfa Laval

• Carrier

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Daikin Applied

• Eaton

• ebm-papst

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• Vertiv

• ZIEHL-ABEGG



Data Center Investors

• AtlasEdge

• EdgeConneX

• Etix Everywhere

• Google

• Digital Realty

• KevlinX

• LCL Data Centers

• Microsoft



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Belgium colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Belgium by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

• A detailed study of the existing Belgium market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Belgium data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Belgium

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 19

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 06

o Coverage: 2+ Cities

o Existing vs Upcoming (Area)

o Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Belgium

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Belgium data center landscape market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272724/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________