Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on April 30, 2022

Issy-les-Moulineaux, May 3, 2022

Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers

Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO

255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Date Total number

of shares Actual voting

rights * Theoretical voting rights **



April 30, 2022







147,454,887



216,351,372



217,185,021





* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, our 412,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all is our purpose.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 55 countries (as at Feb. 28, 2022)

100 million consumers served daily

10.5 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at May 2, 2022)

