Global Offshore Helicopter Services Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global offshore helicopter services market reached a value of US$ 2.43 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.96 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Offshore helicopter services refer to the practice of monitoring and inspecting oil rigs and the transportation of goods and passengers. Medium, heavy and light are some of the commonly used types of helicopters in these services. They are also widely used for drilling, production, relocation, decommissioning, and transporting supplies and equipment during construction and subsea exploration. Offshore helicopter services consist of a ground station, transceiver, processor, combat cabinet, and power supply. They widely offer services to oil and gas rigs, offshore windfarms by delivering urgent supplies, evacuating people in medical emergencies and transporting crew to the platform. These services ensure operation efficiency and safety, and increase situational awareness, thus resulting in reduced accidents and operational costs.



Offshore Helicopter Services Market Trends

Significant growth across the offshore wind power industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Offshore helicopter services are used for transferring the crew to the platforms for the maintenance of the wind turbines as they face rougher, harsher and corrosive environments. In line with this, the increasing demand for exploration activities, coupled with the ultra-deep-water and deep-water activities is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, the large-scale incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and real-time data in helicopter services to enhance safety and assist pilots in decision-making during flights are also providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the development of lightweight and highly autonomous helicopters that offer reliable, faster, and user-friendly technologies are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including increasing demand for oil and gas drilling activities and extensive fundings in research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global offshore helicopter services market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, application and End-use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Light Helicopters

Medium and Heavy Helicopters

Breakup by Application:

Drilling

Production

Relocation and Decommissioning

Others

Breakup by End-use Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Offshore Wind Power Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbus SE, Bristow Group Inc., CHC Helicopter, Falcon Aviation Services, Gulf Helicopters, Heligo Charters Pvt. Ltd., Heli-Union, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, NHV Group, Omni Helicopters International S.A. and Petroleum Helicopters International Inc.



