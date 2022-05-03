Investment companies International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Goldman Sachs are financing colocation providers such as ODATA and Elea Digital to develop data centers across the country.

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915167/?utm_source=GNW

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Brazil has around 46 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as ODATA, HostDime, Angola Cables, Ascenty, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), Sonda, and Equinix data center are Uptime Institute certified in design and construction facilities.

• In Brazil, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, and the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand drivers for colocation services.

• Brazil implemented the data localization law, the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais (LGPD), in August 2020, enhancing the country’s data center development.

• For instance, in terms of the renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Scala Data Centers signed the PPA with Engie to power their data center facilities with 100% green power.

• Brazil has witnessed an absolute growth of 45% in investments from the 2020 values, due to investments from colocation providers such as Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, and ODATA, and telecom operators such as GlobeNet Telecom, Ava Telecom, and Embratel.

• The Brazil government provides incentives through the Regime Especial de Tributação do Programa Nacional de Banda Larga (REPNBL) program, which includes incentives on the purchase of infrastructure that help improve local broadband connectivity in the country.



MARKET ENABLERS



• Adoption of Cloud-based Services Driving Data Center Investments

• Big Data & IoT Boosting Data Center Investments

• Rise in Digital Economy in Brazil

• COVID-19 Raising Data Center Demand



BRAZIL DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The report includes the investment in the following areas:



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Core & Shell Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Fire Detection & Suppression

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Investment companies International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Goldman Sachs are financing colocation providers such as ODATA and Elea Digital to develop data centers across the country.

• The Ministry of Economy in Brazil has collaborated with Microsoft to provide upskilling and job opportunities thought the e-learning platform “School of Worker 4.0”. For the nine months ended September 2021, the ICT sector created around 123,000 jobs in the country.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• HPE

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Pure Storage



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



• AECOM

• Aceco TI

• Constructora Sudamericana

• Fluor Corporation

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• Quark

• ZFB Group

• Zeittec



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• Alfa Laval

• Axis Communications

• Bosch Security Systems

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Daikin Applied

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Munters

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Piller Power Systems

• Panduit

• Rittal

• Rolls Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv



DATA CENTER INVESTORS



• Ascenty

• Ava Telecom

• Equinix

• GlobeNet Telecom

• ODATA

• OneX

• Scala Data Centers



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Brazil colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Brazil by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

• A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Brazil data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 46

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12

o Coverage: 8 States

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Brazil

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Brazil data center market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

