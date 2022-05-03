Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Dancing with the Stars Alum Tony Dovolani to Serve as Celebrity Judges at the Dancing Stars of Westchester Gala on June 18

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative autism research and supporting families facing autism, today announced that The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, will serve as celebrity judges alongside former Dancing with the Stars professional partner Tony Dovolani at the inaugural Dancing Stars of Westchester gala on June 18, 2022, presented by the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Mamaroneck, NY and benefiting ASF.

Modeled after the popular Dancing With the Stars television show, this event pairs prominent New York-area personalities with talented professionals from the Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Mamaroneck in dazzling performance rounds judged by Giudice, Ruelas and Dovolani to earn them one of two coveted mirror ball trophies. Fans of Teresa, Louie and Tony have the ability to “vote” for the stars on the event website–and votes are cast in the form of donations to ASF.

“I am so proud to judge the Dancing Stars of Westchester gala benefiting the Autism Science Foundation,” said Ruelas, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. “As the father of a young adult son with autism, we are living the autism journey alongside so many other families ASF serves. This event combines a fun party with a beautiful cause. It will raise funds for autism research, which will have a positive impact on the life of my son and others with autism.”

“I am so excited to judge the Dancing Stars of Westchester event with Louie,” said Giudice. “He is an amazing father to his sons and my daughters and I have learned so much more about autism through them. As everyone knows, I love a good party and it's even better when it supports such an amazing nonprofit like the Autism Science Foundation. We are going to have so much fun!”

“As the father of a son with autism and a person who has dedicated my career to ballroom dance, I cannot think of a better event to judge than this one,” said Dovolani, who now serves as International Dance Director for Fred Astaire Dance Studios. “Dance has the power to transform lives and I thank the talented professional dancers at Fred Astaire Mamaroneck for partnering with these local stars to raise money for a cause close to my heart.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Teresa, Louie and Tony for donating their time and talent for our inaugural Dancing Stars of Westchester gala,” said ASF Co-Founder and President Alison Singer. “We appreciate that they are using their global platforms to spread the word about the importance of evidence-based research and interventions that will help people with autism thrive.”

Dancing Stars of Westchester will take place on June 18 at the Hampshire Country Club in Mamaroneck, NY. To learn more about the event, including how to buy tickets and vote for the stars, click here.





About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.

