Métal Duquet Broadens Its “Oven to Table” Offerings

SAINT-CÔME-LINIÈRE, Quebec, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Métal Duquet, a Quebec-based manufacturer of integrated stainless-steel systems and equipment for the food services sector, announced today that it will be acquiring a majority stake in Atelier du Chef, another Quebec leader in the field. The newly combined business is expected to better serve the customers by broadening its existing offerings.



"Through this acquisition, we are forming a dream team that will develop a 360-degree “oven to table” offering, creating synergies in areas ranging from custom manufacturing to state-of-the-art equipment technology, delivery, and installation," said Peggy Duquet, President of Métal Duquet, who will head the new combination.

This transaction will bring together a hundred employees who are currently deployed in several locations: Métal Duquet’s manufacturing plant in Saint-Côme-Linière and its distribution center, and Atelier du Chef’s three strategic branches located in Saguenay, Quebec City and Boucherville. Subsequently, Atelier Du Chef maintains its operations under its brand. They will generate an approximately combined annual sales of $40 million.

“Bringing together the two businesses’ complementary assets, talents, and expertise will facilitate the consolidation of logistics and purchasing agreements as well as a range of other synergies. The current employees will keep their respective positions. It's very exciting," said Michel Grenier, Atelier du Chef’s President, who will then take on the role of Senior Consultant.

The two companies are expected to build on of solid partnerships that they have developed over the years. "Our partners, suppliers and teams have enabled us to get where we are today. We expect our relationships and operations to continue to flourish during the coming years," says Ms. Duquet.

About Métal Duquet

Métal Duquet is a visionary, innovative, leading company whose values are driven by the pursuit of excellence, and which constantly raises the bar in the manufacture of integrated stainless-steel systems for the food services industry. Since 1986, Métal Duquet has leveraged personalization and excellence, to foster the peace of mind and growth of its business partners, by leveraging the contributions, expertise, initiative, and creativity of each member of its team.

About the Atelier du Chef

Atelier du Chef, which was founded in 1998, can be defined by three words: professionalism, dynamism, and efficiency. The company supplies commercial kitchens and dining rooms with everything from knives to state-of-the-art equipment.

Sources:

Metal Duquet and Atelier du Chef

Media contact:

My-Le Nguyen | Fernandez Public Relations

my-le@fernandezcom.ca

C 438-830-5452



