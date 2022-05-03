SharpLink Gaming to Host Corporate Update Webcast on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET

MINNEAPOLIS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven user engagement and conversion solutions for the emerging U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced the Company will host a webcast on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 beginning at 11:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other important business matters.



SharpLink’s CEO Rob Phythian and key members of the Company’s leadership will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to IR@sharplink.com no later than Friday, May 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

Webcast Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time (10:30 AM Central Time)

Click here to access the Corporate Update webcast





SharpLink expects to file its audited financial results on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the market closes on Monday, May 16, 2022.

