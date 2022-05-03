AgEagle Reports Strong Government Demand for Blue UAS Approved eBee TAC™ UAS System

WICHITA, Kan., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), a leading provider of a unified line of industry trusted drones, sensors and software, announced that demand for its NDAA-compliant, award-winning eBee TAC™ Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) has been increasing with shipments to and training of U.S. and NATO forces in the United States and Europe currently underway.



The eBee TAC was the first approved drone to be added to the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS Cleared List as part of the Blue sUAS 2.0 project. Since the announcement in March 2022, demand for the eBee TAC has been climbing. senseFly, an AgEagle company and pioneer of the proprietary eBee line of fixed wing drones, along with its partners, have been actively demonstrating the eBee TAC’s powerful capabilities at recent industry trade shows and special events, amplifying awareness of the eBee TAC and fueling dynamic growth of government sales.

eBee TAC is available for purchase by U.S. government agencies and all branches of the military on GSA Schedule Contract #47QTCA18D003G, supplied by Hexagon US Federal and partner Tough Stump Technologies as a standalone solution or as part of the Aerial Reconnaissance Tactical Edge Mapping Imagery System (ARTEMIS). Tough Stump is currently actively training military ground forces based in the U.S. and in Central Europe on the use of eBee TAC for mid-range tactical mapping and reconnaissance missions.

According to Tough Stump CEO Jarrett Heavenston, “With 133 eBees now in active service and dozens more scheduled to be deployed in coming months, real world applications of the eBee-enabled ARTEMIS platform are providing military ground forces with vital, high resolution geographical intelligence right at the tactical edge. As a result, demand for eBee TAC drones and the ARTEMIS platform is gaining notable momentum and should result in accelerating sales to both U.S. and NATO forces as we advance through the year.”

Last week, the eBee TAC was showcased at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) annual XPONENTIAL conference in Orlando, Florida. In addition to the eBee TAC receiving an XCELLENCE in Technology award in the Hardware and Systems Design category, AgEagle representatives hosted numerous meetings and product discussions with key officials from several U.S. government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Innovation Unit and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, among others. The eBee TAC also took centerstage at the USGIF GEOINT Symposium 2022, held in Aurora, Colorado last week, as part of a featured presentation by Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, Vice Admiral Robert D. Sharp.

Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, stated, “Participation in industry events such as AUVSI and GEOINT are fueling notable sales interest in the eBee TAC, as well as AgEagle’s full line of industry leading drones, sensors and software solutions for both commercial and government use. Moreover, our in-market growth drivers continue to perform well across geographies worldwide. Looking ahead, we intend to remain focused on converting leads into customers and on continued investing in innovation to meet the needs of our expanding global customer base spanning a broad range of industries. All things considered, 2022 could prove to be a watershed year for AgEagle.”



Designed for stealth and collection of high precision imagery and data analysis, the rugged, lightweight eBee TAC is a hand-launched fixed wing tactical mapping UAS, is easily transportable, can be safely deployed in under three minutes by a single person, has a maximum flight time of approximately 90 minutes, over 34 miles in range, can fly in silent mission mode, and be operated without waiver. Each eBee TAC system features a NDAA-compliant drone, range of sensors and active components, Blue sUAS registration, Secure Extension, Endurance Activation, AES256-bit encryption, pixel camouflage and comes in an IP67 hard transport case. Government sales inquiries regarding the eBee TAC should be directed to gov@sensefly.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle and its wholly owned subsidiaries are actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class drones, sensors and software that solve important problems for our customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts: Investor Relations: Media Inquiries: Gateway Investor Relations media@ageagle.com Matt Glover or Cody Cree Phone: 949-574-3860 Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e03dbd44-0d9c-48d1-ae13-9a65cd5781eb