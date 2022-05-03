Pelion Venture Partners to Host Medici Ventures Day on May 10

SALT LAKE CITY, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelion Venture Partners will host Medici Ventures Day on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. This event will be held virtually and will feature an overview of the Medici Ventures Fund, presentations from some of the portfolio companies in the Fund, and a keynote address from J. Christopher Giancarlo, author of CryptoDad: The Fight for the Future of Money. Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) will also present at the event.



“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend time with some of the greatest minds in the blockchain industry and learn about the progress they have made in their respective businesses,” said Johnson.

“We’re delighted to host this event,” said Matt Mosman, Medici Ventures Fund General Partner at Pelion Venture Partners. “From capital markets to digital currencies to banking to supply chain, Medici Ventures Day will highlight some of the most innovative and powerful applications of blockchain technology.”

Medici Ventures Day is expected to include presentations from tZERO, Bitt, GrainChain, Spera, Ripio and Watchdog Capital.

Webcast Information

Interested parties can register and access the live webcast here and are encouraged to submit questions at the time of registration. A replay of the event will be available here shortly after the event has concluded.

About Pelion Venture Partners

Pelion Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm. Pelion invests in Seed and Series A software companies across the United States. Notable investments include: Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Riverbed, Divvy (acquired by Bill.com), and Weave (NYSE: WEAV). More at www.pelionvp.com. Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) is a Limited Partner of Medici Ventures, L.P.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. In 2014, Overstock became the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

