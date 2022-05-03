Qlik and Exact Expand OEM Partnership to Drive Added Value to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® and software provider Exact today announced an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnership to continue to serve small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world with enterprise grade analytics powered by Qlik Sense® through Exact Insights. Hundreds of Exact customers use Exact Insights, including Metos Kitchen Intelligence, Eijsink Afrekensystemen, Nieman Groep, and Smartel SL to drive more intelligent business decisions.



The successful partnership with Exact is a testament to the targeted value Qlik provides the SME space, particularly in the visual presentation of data and the user friendliness of the analytics solutions. For Exact, the collaboration with Qlik delivers continued opportunity to focus on giving its customers a better understanding of their data so they can take decisive actions and uncover new business opportunities while also being able to identify cost-cutting initiatives.

Real-Time Data to Make Informed Decisions

“We’ve always been focused on giving our customers full mastery of their data, so they can make better informed decisions for their business,” said Jarno van Hurne, Global Product Line Director for Exact. “Our partnership with Qlik helps us to put reliable and easy to use analytics solutions within reach of even the smallest businesses and their accountants, so they can compete and grow. Our combined offering with Qlik can level the playing field tremendously and significantly enhances the value of offerings we bring to market.”

Exact’s software suite digitizes business processes like financial management, CRM, HR, and payroll. It integrates with primary processes in accountancy, professional services, wholesale, manufacturing, and construction while empowering SMEs to make better business decisions. This also enables the analysis of data to produce useful insights. It comes at a time when the demand for data analytics is higher than ever as the vast amounts of available information continues to grow, complicating the decision-making process.

Ongoing Success of The Partnership

The key to the ongoing success of the partnership between Qlik and Exact is the common understanding of the needs of the end-user, specifically for a ‘drag-and-drop' capability that takes the guesswork out of analytics without sacrificing key details. Additionally, Exact’s white-label offering of Qlik delivers the seamless integration SME customers expect to drive immediate and measurable business value from the start.

“Our longstanding partnership with Exact is a great example of the mutually beneficial relationships that come from a commitment to a common cause,” said Francisco Mateo-Sidron, Senior Vice President EMEA for Qlik. “We believe Data Literacy can empower decision makers at all levels of the organization to do great things. Exact adds tremendous value in implementing and training SME users to tap into their data to inform their next decision, just as a data scientist at a Fortune 500 company would.”

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik offers an Active Intelligence platform, delivering end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud solutions to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

About Exact

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Delft, the Netherlands, Exact's innovative solutions today help over 9,900 accountants manage the finances of over 550,000 small businesses in the cloud. Exact's mid-market enterprise resource planning ("ERP") solutions are also used by over 16,000 mid-sized firms, with a choice of cloud or on-premise deployment. The company's integrated software suite includes Financial Management, Logistics, CRM, HR, and Payroll. Exact employs 1,850 people. For more information on Exact, please visit exact.com.

