Crown Electrokinetics Names New Vice President of Operations in Anticipation of First Product Delivery

Los Angeles, California, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, today announced the promotion of Mr. Eddie Gordon as the Vice President of Operations of the Company in anticipation of its independent manufacturing facilities launch and subsequent first product delivery.

Mr. Gordon has been supporting Crown since July 2021 as its Senior Manufacturing Manager. He brings extensive knowledge and experience in scaling manufacturing operations. For over 30 years, Mr. Gordon has gained broad experience in manufacturing operations with specific focus on lean techniques and continuous improvement processes to deliver manufacturing excellence and increased profitability.

Mr. Gordon’s past work experience at manufacturing companies include Tesla, Digital Building Components, Omco Solar Forming Plus, and Hunter Douglas Custom Shutter Division.

Mr. Doug Croxall, CEO of Crown, “As Crown transitions from R&D to production, our operations become more focused on manufacturing. Eddie has a strong background in both manufacturing and operations and is a perfect executive to lead Crown’s operations. As we have previously stated, all efforts are currently directed towards our generation 1.0 Smart Window Insert launch this summer. Eddie is critical in not only that product launch, but also creating an operational and manufacturing environment that will allow Crown to scale in the future to meet expected product demand.”

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

