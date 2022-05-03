Hemp Milk Market to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR through 2032 | Hemp Milk Industry Size, Share, Trends and Outlook

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, sales of hemp milk market are estimated to reach a value of US$ 236.4 Mn by 2032, surging at 7.3% CAGR through the decade.



Rising awareness regarding the functional benefits of plant-based food and beverage products is expected to drive sales of hemp milk over the forecast period. Manufacturers are launching a wide variety of hemp milk such as unsweetened, flavoured and non-flavoured options.

Further, consumers are getting more aware of the health benefits of hemp milk. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamins, and is low in fat, making it a desirable substitute to conventional dairy milk.

Hemp milk is also a great source of minerals and vitamins like calcium, iron, and others, which has increased its popularity among fitness enthusiasts. Growing consumption of ready-made foods and beverages, along with high preference for organic and clean-label products will augment the growth in the market.

List of Key Players Covered in Hemp Milk Market are:

Hudson River Foods

Pacific Foods of Oregon Inc.

Good Mylk Co.

California Natural Products

SunOpta

Braham & Murray Good Hemp

Golden Hemp Company

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Elmhurst1925

Living Harvest Foods Inc.

Ecomil

Z-company

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of hemp milk in the U.S. are projected to increase at a 5.7% CAGR, accounting for a dominant share of the North America hemp milk market.

Demand in the Italy hemp milk market are forecast to grow at a 11.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, total sales in the offline segment are projected to hold more than 3/4th of the market share in 2022.

“Increasing incorporation of hemp milk in the foodservice sector is expected to fuel demand in the market in the forthcoming years. Besides this, growing popularity of veganism across emerging economies will boost sales over the forecast period,” says and FMI analyst.

Competition Landscape

Key players operating global hemp milk market are investing in partnerships and collaborations with other manufacturers in order to expand their product manufacturing facilities. For instance:

SunOpta announced in February that it had purchased Dream and WestHemp from the Hain Celestial Group, two of the largest and most established brands in the shelf-stable plant-based dairy products sector. SunOpta increased its beverage plant capacity in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

