SFLMaven Announces Explosive Growth in April on Robust Revenues and Unit Volume Ahead of Metaverse Store Launch

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results date for the month of April, 2022, where the Company saw continued above-trend growth in Topline Revenues, Weekly Sales, Pieces Sold, and Average Price per Piece.

Note: The following numbers represent unaudited preliminary data subject to potential revision in future financial reporting.

Highlights for April 2022 (unaudited)

Total revenues of $1.02 million in sales for the month of April 2022, up 23% year over year

Average sales price per item of nearly $840, up 10% year over year

1,189 items sold, up 13% year over year

“April was another tremendous month of performance for the Company in our core model as we continued the momentum established so far in 2022,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “This past Thursday represented another exceptional auction, driving over $240k in sales for the night. We look forward to continued momentum in May and over the Summer as we work to expand our model and drive new avenues of growth through our metaverse, NFT, and Bitcoin initiatives later this year.”

SFLMaven drove over $250k per week in sales in the month of April, making it one of the Company’s best months in over two decades as a premier dealer in high-end vintage jewelry. Overall, the Company continues to see marked growth in items sold, prices per item, and overall sales.

Management is also very excited about recent Company initiatives to drive new value for its shareholders through innovations centered on decentralized finance, blockchain, NFTs, Bitcoin, and the Company’s emerging metaverse strategy.

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

