Luffy Aims to Revolutionizing the Cryptoverse and Accelerate Decentralized Finance to Its New Heights.

Washington, DC, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Luffy Token, headed by CEO Terry, successfullyenters into the 2nd phase of Luffy Token roadmap, announced last year. Luffy, launched in 2021, is a deflationary token, nursed by an ecosystem fostering 08 utilities, with an aim to fully operate their own Blockchain. Out of the massive 100.000.000.000.000.000 total supply, as of now, 54% is burnt, which is expected to reach 70% by the end of this year. The accelerative successive burn is based on the indifferent prefixed rate of 2% on each transaction. With liquidity locked and contract audited in the 1st phase, the token is backed by strong partnerships and sponsors for a single mission, which is to become the leader of anime and meme tokens.





As per the White paper V 2.0 issued by the team, Luffy will be hitting the established target of 20 CEX listing in phase 2 (currently listed on 12 CEX), accelerating to 30 CEX listing in phase 03. The token has already crossed its 1st goal of 15,000 holders and now heading towards 100,000 holders in phase 02. Standing on one alliance of verified projects, the Luffy token is a reliable project. With features of Metaverse offshoots and Anime market, Dex & multiverse merchandise, Luffy currently holds a market cap of $48,626,174.797. With ATH of $0.000000003752, the current price of Luffy is $0.000000000706.

Since its inception in August 2021 on the mother Ethereum BlockChain, Luffy is on the track to building a fail-safe ecosystem in the crypto space and design a hub of exciting opportunities for investors and fans alike. The highly passionate team behind the project is driven to actualize an ecosystem that focuses on covering all needs of crypto investors, gamers, and anime fans by creating multiple utilities.

The metaversial ecosystem of Luffy token is a saga of futuristic probabilities. With high-end utilities, it is evolving into an all-in-one, go-to project platform for crypto borne NFTs/Anime lovers and investors. The Anime chain of Luffy serves to connect all meme and anime tokens on ETH, whereas, Anime mask is an advanced Defi Wallet with safe & secure payment options to trade and stake. Above that, Anime Swap lets you create and manage your wallets on the Ethereum blockchain and check token details/history directly in the app.

The Luffy team squarely knows the value of gaming. Land of Kai is a 3D open-world game developed by the Luffy team for players to play and earn at the same time. With the recent surge in virtual world experiences, Multiverse studio is another added feature by the Luffy team. Celebrities, fans & investors can utilize the opportunity and feel the fancy VR world.

Aside from monetary capitalization of the crypto space, the Luffy token team has also incorporated Crypto academy. Here fans and rookies are promoted and contested into three tiers of starter, intermediate and advanced on the base of Learn to Earn. ‘‘We aim to create a safe and exciting space for investors and fans alike with modernized tooling advanced Defi platforms, education, P2E gaming, metaverse, and world-class artwork as well as to help underpaid anime and Manga artists,’’ explained the CEO, Terry.



For complete breakdown and White paper visit https://luffytoken.com/

