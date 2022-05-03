The Global Urticaria Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 1.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urticaria Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745761/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the urticaria drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in incidence of urticaria, guidelines for the management of urticaria patients, and increasing approval of the drugs for urticaria.

The urticaria drugs market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The urticaria drugs market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Acute urticaria

• Chronic urticaria



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the introduction of biologics for the treatment of urticaria as one of the prime reasons driving the urticaria drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, international guidelines for diagnosis and management of urticaria and increasing research funding will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urticaria drugs market vendors that include Allakos Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sanofi, TerSera Therapeutics LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United BioPharma Inc., and Viatris Inc.. Also, the urticaria drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

