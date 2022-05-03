The Global Annuloplasty Rings Market is expected to grow by $ 31.19 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Annuloplasty Rings Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724817/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the annuloplasty rings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of biodegradable annuloplasty rings, increasing preference for mitral valve repair over mitral valve replacement, and technological advances.

The annuloplasty rings market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The annuloplasty rings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mitral valve repair

• Tricuspid valve repair



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing preference toward annuloplasty for aortic valve repair as one of the prime reasons driving the annuloplasty rings market growth during the next few years. Also, increased focus on the development of personalized annuloplasty rings and the development of biodegradable annuloplasty rings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on annuloplasty rings market covers the following areas:

• Annuloplasty rings market sizing

• Annuloplasty rings market forecast

• Annuloplasty rings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading annuloplasty rings market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Corcym Srl, CORONEO, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Genesee BioMedical Inc., Labcor, Medtentia International Ltd Oy, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., and Valcare Medical. Also, the annuloplasty rings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

