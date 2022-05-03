Ecobot Recognized for High Performance in G2's Spring 2022 Report

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobot, the leading construction software provider for environmental assessment and permitting, has been recognized by G2 for high performance in the categories 'Mobile Forms Automation', 'Jobsite Management', and 'Construction Management,' with an additional 'Easiest to do Business With' badge in each. Ecobot's badges reflect the overwhelmingly positive feedback and overall satisfaction of its customer base.

G2 is the world's largest B2B software marketplace and review site. Their rankings are based on customer feedback and likelihood to recommend a platform, as compared to other software in the same category. The 'High Performer' badge is awarded to companies in the High Performers Quadrant of the G2 Grid at the quarterly review deadline.

Ecobot bests the average ratings for 'Ease of Use,' 'Quality of Support,' and 'Ease of Setup' compared to similar software. Customers hailing from industries such as environmental services, civil engineering, renewables & environment, and more, say:

"Wetland professionals need this app!"

"Ecobot has a user-friendly interface with tons of built-in helpful features."

"The Ecobot team is very responsive and takes client feedback into account when updating the app and its features."

"Efficiency has been tremendous. "

"Ecobot has allowed us to streamline data collection, which helps with data management and the QA/QC process."

"We've seen an increase in real-time collaboration on our team."

Ecobot is built from within the industry and designed with a deep understanding of engineering and construction best practices. Ecobot streamlines project timelines for customers in the environmental consulting, construction, and engineering industries by facilitating more efficient environmental assessments and pre-construction permitting, and provides data for engineers and planners to build assets with resilience and risk mitigation in mind. To date, Ecobot customers have generated over 56,000 pre-construction environmental analysis reports for over 6,000 projects.



About Ecobot: Ecobot is a cloud-based platform that enables customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to speed construction starts by optimizing mandatory environmental permitting. Ecobot enables its customers to leverage field data collected during permitting into massive improvements throughout the construction lifecycle. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobot.com.

Ecobot software streamlines project timelines for customers in the environmental consulting, construction, and engineering industries by facilitating more efficient environmental assessments and pre-construction permitting.









