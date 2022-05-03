The Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 19.74 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678784/?utm_source=GNW

74 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period. Our report on the neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a strong drug development pipeline, high research funding on neurodegenerative diseases, and the availability of highly sensitive diagnostic modalities.

The neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market analysis includes indication segment and geographic landscape.



The neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By indication

• Multiple sclerosis

• Alzheimers disease

• Parkinsons disease

• Huntingtons disease

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in the aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, an improved understanding of the genetic basis and molecular pathology of neurodegenerative diseases and a high economic burden will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market sizing

• Neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market forecast

• Neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market vendors that include AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., H Lundbeck AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



