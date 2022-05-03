Herborium® Surpasses Million Dollar Sales Mark; Reduces Outstanding Debt and Dilution

Houston , Texas, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas,05.03/ 2022. Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal, beauty and wellness products with a clinically validated records of efficacy and safety, announced today that the Company ended 2021 with a record sale surpassing $1Million as reported in Annual Report . 2021. This marks the fifth consecutive Positive Revenues Year .

This positive trend is extended to the First Quarter of 2022 that is also positive and indicates the higher sale that First Quarter of 2021

In addition, the Company significantly decreased its debt by eliminating over $250,000 in Notes Debt. This prevents future dilution and is important part of Company’s effort of increasing shares price.

Finally, the Company secured and maintained its highest standing on OTC Pink Current Information

Herborium expects to continue the sales increase in 2022 through the number of upcoming changes and special projects we will be announcing shortly.

The Company is also to continue its efforts to increase shareholder value and decrease dilution through the relevant capital structure improvements and valid partnerships.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal and wellness products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr, www.acneasesp.com



Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

