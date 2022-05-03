Changes in the Audit Committee of Coop Pank AS

English Estonian





The Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS decided on May 3rd, 2022 to recall Urmas Kaarlep from the Audit Committee position. The term of office of Urmas Kaarlep as a member of the Audit Committee expires on 03.05.2022.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS decided to appoint Stan Nahkor as a new member of the Audit Committee of the company, with position starting from 03.05.2022.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 122 400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



