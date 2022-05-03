Distributed Software Development: How to Build Your Product and Create Your Team

NAPLES, Fla., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT businesses are seeing a milestone change in how workforce management is organized.

What tools can help arrange seamless payments to globally spread contractors or remote employees?

How to locate (or relocate) business assets? How to improve legal enforcement without a centralized presence within particular geographic boundaries?

Each business owner or tech executive faces those burning questions, aiming to save, strengthen, and expand their presence in evolving IT markets.

Distributed software development is on a steady rise. There are many reasons for the boosting increase in the prevalence of such teams. And the primary one is its advantages in delivering successful business results.

Distributed software development model brings many benefits, providing that it is built efficiently. They include enhanced communication, time-effectiveness, cost savings, and pool diversification for your team.

There are many tips and rules for creating an efficient distributed software development team. Intetics Inc. recently published a White Paper on creating your team within the distributed software development approach and building your product.

The White Paper contains verified information on the following areas:



-the concept of distributed software development definition, its main applications, and best practices

-benefits, preconceptions, and challenges of distributed teams

-the current and future market landscape

-industry use cases

-helpful resources, practical tools, and working techniques from the market leaders.

You will see the difference between the preconceptions of distributed development and the real challenges. The White Paper shows why distributed approach shortcomings are not about the low quality of work, inadequate management, and poor communication. In this relation, Intetics CEO and President Boris Kontsevoi, in his Forbes article, stated:

“A big reason tech executives are wary of distributed teams is because it goes directly against some of the core principles of agile development, specifically that face-to-face communication is best. But recent advancements in video technology make this objection practically obsolete. Adherence to the remaining agile principles and the addition of deliberate and intentional communication via video can result in even better development results.”

The White Paper contains the real challenges, corresponding mitigation strategies, and a ready-made action plan.

What are the ways to address those challenges?

You will find out the overview in two primary ways:



1. helpful Agile models: Scrum, Lean, Kanban, Extreme Programming



2. specific work patterns: Boot Camp, Rotating Guru, Remote Pairing, Technology Alignment, etc.

In other parts of the White Paper, you can dive into technical details, namely distributed team’s tech stack core competencies. There are tips to work with cloud platforms, CI servers, real-time chats, etc.

Besides, White Paper outlines cases and applications areas of distributed teams work on projects, listed below:



-Top CRM system development

-Cloud-based recruiting platform development

-One of the US’s most prominent health portals development

Let’s explore some figures concerning the White Paper. After studying it, you will acquire the following hands-on methods and tricks:



-Eight key lessons of setting up a distributed software development team

-Three communicational paths within a distributed team: in Agile, standard, and large ones

-Eight best practices and standards to ensure the efficiency of your distributed team

-Three industry resources that will help to create an efficient distributed development team and measure the team members’ satisfaction

-Over ten working tips for building a healthy, transparent working relationship with your developers: learn ways to establish robust communication, manage tasks, give feedback, and create a healthy culture

-Three courses and certifications to learn relevant organizational and technical skills to coordinate a distributed team

Follow the link to download and read the full version of the White Paper.

