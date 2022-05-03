CleanSpark Announces Timing of Second Quarter FY2022 Earnings Release

LAS VEGAS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced it will release its second quarter financial results on May 10 after the U.S. market closes. The earnings release will be followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.
CleanSpark Second Quarter FY2022 Financial Results
Tuesday, May 10, 4:30 p.m. EST
Webcast URL available at: www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations
Participant Dial-in (Toll-free): 1-877-270-2148
Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website within 48 hours after the event.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.
Investor Relations Contact
Matt Schultz
ir@cleanspark.com
Media Contacts
Isaac Holyoak
pr@cleanspark.com
BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com