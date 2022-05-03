CleanSpark Announces Timing of Second Quarter FY2022 Earnings Release

Bountiful, Utah, UNITED STATES

LAS VEGAS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced it will release its second quarter financial results on May 10 after the U.S. market closes. The earnings release will be followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

CleanSpark Second Quarter FY2022 Financial Results

Tuesday, May 10, 4:30 p.m. EST 

Webcast URL available at: www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations

Participant Dial-in (Toll-free): 1-877-270-2148

Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website within 48 hours after the event.

About CleanSpark 
CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.  

Investor Relations Contact 
Matt Schultz 
ir@cleanspark.com 

Media Contacts
Isaac Holyoak 
pr@cleanspark.com 

BlocksBridge Consulting 
Nishant Sharma 
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
