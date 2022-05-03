Magnus Financial Group Announces Marc Beekman Has Joined the Firm as Investment Research Associate

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Marc Beekman has joined the firm as an Investment Research Associate.

Prior to joining Magnus, Beekman was the Director of Financial Planning at Northwestern Mutual, helping manage its Planning Department. While there, Beekman created financial plans for financial advisors, providing personalized roadmaps designed to help clients achieve their goals and objectives. Beekman has held additional roles in wealth management at Oppenheimer Funds and Transamerica Life in his nearly two decades of industry experience.

"Marc brings deep financial planning expertise to the firm," said CEO Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®. "He will be managing the firm's financial planning activity and assisting with the firm's rigorous billing and trading activity. We are excited that Marc has joined our team."

Beekman received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from New York Institute of Technology. He is Life & Health Insurance licensed, is currently studying for his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional certification and previously maintained securities Series 7, 63 and 66 registrations.

About Magnus Financial Group

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment and insurance operations, research and trading, compliance, and marketing.

