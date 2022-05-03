Pax8 Now Offering Cloud-Based Network Monitoring Through Agreement with Domotz

DENVER, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a global agreement with Domotz, the provider of award-winning network monitoring software for managed service providers (MSPs). Through the agreement, Pax8 partners now have access to unparalleled visibility of digital assets and data flows, empowering its users with mission-critical knowledge and actionable insights from their digital networks.

"With Domotz, we are enabling partners with an unparalleled network monitoring and management solution and the ability to integrate and consolidate billing across their preferred Professional Services Automation (PSA) tool through the Pax8 Platform," said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. "As businesses continue to operate in a hybrid work environment, Domotz is becoming a critical part of any MSPs' security strategy, enabling streamlined operations, automation, and business risk prevention."

Domotz is Pax8's first network monitoring and management vendor to provide MSPs with all the features and integrations they need to effectively and securely monitor and manage multiple network-based systems. Alerts, network performance measurements, soft/hard-rebooting of devices, configuration backup & management of network infrastructure, friendly SNMP monitoring, and advanced dashboards are all possible in an easy-to-configure and easy-to-use platform.

MSPs can also rely on APIs and developer-friendly drivers to proactively monitor every system and connected device virtually. Domotz's plug-and-play solution is easy to set up and enables MSPs to deploy remote monitoring and management in less than 15 minutes.

"The partnership with Pax8 pairs our technology with the power of Pax8's technology and integrations into PSAs for ease of use, billing, and provisioning," said Silvio Di Crosta, Chief Executive Officer at Domotz. "MSPs are seeking more automation in their businesses and an easy way to monitor and manage their customers’ networks while maintaining a high level of efficiency. We believe this partnership offers incredible value to MSPs, and we are excited to enable Pax8's ecosystem of partners."

To learn more about Pax8 and the Domotz partnership, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre, and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Domotz

Founded in 2015, Domotz is an award-winning network monitoring software that enables MSPs, System Integrators, and IT Professionals to increase productivity, and security and troubleshoot smarter. More than 4,000 customers in 160 countries use Domotz every day to deliver remote support to tens of thousands of networks. The software includes more than 500 software and hardware integrations and cutting-edge network management features, including customizable monitoring dashboards, automated device inventories, automated network topology mapping, remote configuration management, SNMP monitoring, custom integration drivers, and security scans, and more.

Pax8 Media contact:

Amanda Lee

SVP, Global Communications

alee@pax8.com

Domotz Media contact:

Simone Buda

Head of Marketing

simone@domotz.com