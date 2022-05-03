GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended April 30, 2022

CEO Shares Another Deal Point on “Highly Probable” May Deal

THOMASVILLE, GA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces progress continues on the deal that was announced last week. One of the most critical and devastating consequences of penny stock issuers making a big move or striking a big transaction is massive dilution. John V Whitman Jr., GGToor Inc., CEO had this to say, “I am very excited to inform shareholders and interested persons, if and when our deal is inked and based on the current proposed structure, the dilution to shareholders will be a mere 15,000,000 shares of “Restricted Common Stock” or a modest .071% of the current total issued and outstanding of 209,119,362. This means, when executed, the Company will improve its balance sheet in excess of $100,000,000 in exchange for less than $300,000 worth of Common Stock at the closing stock price of $0.02 yesterday, May 2, 2022. I will also proudly announce that no future dilution will occur as a result of this proposed transaction. This is a transaction that will have every CEO in the United States asking themselves, how in the world did GGToor pull this off.”

The Company will continue to share additional details each week until the deal closes.

As the Company closed out April and entered into May, the Company’s monthly new player registration totals grew 31% compared to the month before, with both, total monthly player registrations and unique twitch viewers also ticked up significantly. With the Company’s growing baseline established, the Company is just getting started, and it has made some changes to the schedule management believes will accelerate the growth as the Company begins the month of May!

The Company experienced interest in the Duel Links event surge, with a 28% increase in player registrations and a 58% increase in unique twitch viewership compared to the event four weeks prior. With the new ban list released and a new set dropping right before the tournament, this weekend's Duel Links tournament also brought a new wave of decks, and everyone was excited to see what might emerge to define the new meta! Phantom Knights (PK), the best deck in the last season, saw a significant drop in representation this tournament, taking several hits from the new ban list. Dozens of players chose to dust off their old Harpie decks, but that did not prove to be a winning strategy; only one of the twenty-eight Harpie players were able to make the Top thirty-two. Oddly enough, the nerfed PK decks actually did better; even though the deck is clearly no longer as dominant, with three of fourteen converting to the Top thirty-two, and one making the Top eight cut. The meta seemed wide open, with nineteen different archetypes making it into the Top thirty-two, including the newly supported Odd-Eyes Pendulums from Negative1, and D/D/D from EndS. Negative1 definitely took the spotlight for most of the stream, until his Odd-Eyes deck fell to Criado's meta Gandora deck in the Top sixteen.

However, EndS had a more fortunate run, making it all the way to the finals, facing off against Soliman_ali. Both finalists overcame an interesting mix of decks throughout the day that we haven't seen in a while, including Evil Eye from LordofScrubs, Deskbots from Devs, and Yosenju from Mugetsu. Soliman_ali's Melodious is also an older deck, whose weaknesses were made apparent as it struggled to keep up with EndS's new D/D/D in the finals. EndS won in a swift 2-0, giving D/D/D a major tournament win less than a day after becoming legal in the format!

This week's Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament was a true gathering of titans, with ten of the entrants boasting a lifetime winrate of over 70% and more than half of the entrants showing a winrate of at least 60%, leading to some incredible games of Smash! The viewers saw a player new to the tournament scene, 'Ness is bottom 10' , make his way all the way to the Top sixteen bracket after upsetting L and L, AxF, and Luisfer, before eventually falling to AsuraCoffee and Hyushi sama. Perhaps the greatest statistical 'upset' of the night was when Saitama Mishima managed to take a set off of Timeless in the early rounds. We saw a fantastic run from RM8 who made it to the top sixteen through the upper bracket before being sent to the lower bracket by Morris. RM8 then proceeded to tear through the lower bracket, eventually meeting Morris in Losers Finals and exacting his revenge, defeating him with a swift 3-0 sweep and securing a spot in grand finals. The player that everyone had their eyes on however, was KonkeyDorf. Using Ganondorf, who some say is the worst character in the game, Konkey finished the tournament at fifth place, only losing to RM8 and Enhancedpv (the two grand finalists). Enhancedpv once again showed an incredible display of skill and finesse with his cloud, as he ravaged the bracket without dropping a single set!

GGToor eSports and other platforms came into the limelight with the sole purpose to bring much-needed in-home entertainment across the globe, and helped fuel the acceleration of an already fast-growing eSports industry. With increased awareness from 2015 to 2020, the eSports industry has witnessed increased consumption, investments, and sponsorship activity. With eSports tournament platforms like GGToor set to revolutionize the eSports industry, it’s hard to neglect the rising popularity of eSports Tournaments. Combining this level of exposure with the large investments being made in the space, the eSports industry is only going to keep growing.

GGToor is riding the wave of triple digits growth across the eSports industry by doing more tournaments and drawing more participants, with players and teams competing on the most prominent eSports platforms, and we have seen more companies jumping into the arena in the last 24 months than the 5 years prior. There’s no shortage of places to watch or participate in video game tournaments; with today’s technology and services, any aspiring competitor can get involved in e-sports, regardless of their budget or skill level!

