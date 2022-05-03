SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix Considers Expanding Into LED Smart Home Lighting Products

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – SPYR Technologies (“SPYR”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, investigates adding to its regular slate of HomeKit smart home products with the MagixLux LED lighting line of HomeKit smart LED lighting products.



“The items that we mostly take for granted, and which have the most impact in our smart homes, are, quite simply, the light bulbs. Many people just assume that lights will turn on when they flip the light switch, but few consider how much smarter your lighting can be," said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “There are a number of good LED lightning products already on the market - many of which we recommend - but I felt that we can round out our product line by offering HomeKit compliant LED lighting bulbs and atmosphere-enhancing LED light strips to complement the various HomeKit sensors we are already offering.”

“While ‘light bulbs’ doesn’t sound very exciting at first, these are the sort of products that can complement existing orders and help to fill up our customers’ shopping carts,” states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “As such, Harry and Team Magix are searching to find just the right manufacturer to add to our roster of HomeKit compatible vendors and I look forward to an ever-growing products line, once the search narrows down finalists.”

These products are currently only in consideration, and Applied Magix doesn’t discuss future products or services, even really exciting ones, but keep checking SPYR and Applied Magix’s websites and press releases for news about developments and products.

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting the company’s website at https://AppliedMagix.com .

Investors can learn more about SPYR at https://ir.spyr.com/ .

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Investor Contact: (303) 991-8000 ir@spyr.com

