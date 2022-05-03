ShrubHub Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Consumer Services in the 2022 American Business Awards®

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShrubHub, an innovative, industry-leading full-service landscaping company that brings dream yards to life nationwide and now internationally with affordable plant consultations and world-class 3D designs developed remotely, was named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for Consumer Services in the New Product and Service categories of The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

"We're honored to be recognized with this prestigious award for helping our customers improve their patios and yards easily and most affordably," says David Rivero, co-founder, ShrubHub. "We use the latest satellite & design technology to create stunning 3-D computer-aided designs, and every design includes a custom shopping cart for purchasing items."

ShrubHub teams with local landscape contractors to install patios and yards, has provided services to more than 50,000 customers nationwide, and has launched internationally in Australia. ShrubHub also focuses on sustainability, helping its customers to meet stringent environmental standards—such as conserving water in dry regions and providing gardens to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Highlights of feedback from the Stevie® judges:

"Great concept... Super useful for budget-conscious homeowners and backyard enthusiasts."

"Very impressed with their services and the quality of the work. Many customers vouch for them. Excellent service with the latest designs and affordability."

"One-stop-shop for end-to-end yard uplift. Really like the idea of being able to shop plants and accessories at [a] discounted price and the rates are really well managed. 1-1 consultation gives a human touch..."

"Digital adoption is increasing across the board due to remote work and the pandemic. Shrubhub is adapting to provide virtual services for landscape maintenance space and touching the lives of every household."

"I am impressed to see how they have changed their business model during the pandemic and keep working towards growth and providing services to their customers at an affordable price."

Great initiative, offering affordable computer-aided designs, with a focus on sustainability."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

In addition to the Gold Stevie® Award for Consumer Services, ShrubHub was also recognized in the Achievement Categories with an award for product innovation.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About ShrubHub

ShrubHub is an award-winning, full-service landscape company with products and services that bring dream yards to life with affordable plant consultations and world-class 3D designs developed remotely. ShrubHub has provided services to more than 50,000 homes in the United States and launched services internationally.

PR Contact:

info@shrubhub.com

