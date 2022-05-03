Fernhill Corp Receives Nasdaq Approval for Ticker Symbol FERN

Las Vegas, NV, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) As another significant step along the way to uplisting, Fernhill Corp (OTC:FERN) has received notification from NASDAQ’s symbol reservation department stating, "Your request to reserve the ticker symbol 'FERN', for Fernhill Corp., Inc. has been approved and will be reserved for you for twenty four months from the date of the reservation 02 May 2024. Nasdaq is committed to supporting our global network of companies throughout all their life stages - before, during and after the Listing."

Chris Kern, Chairman, stated: "Getting a symbol reserved for trading on a senior exchange is a very big milestone for Fernhill. The fact that we were able to secure our symbol so quickly for Nasdaq is another great step towards our uplisting objective for this year. We will continue to work towards meeting the listing standards for corporate governance and other requirements knowing that we now have our symbol reservation approved.

Earlier this week Fernhill formally submitted an application the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged and an analyst will be assigned to assist the Company throughout the listing process.

Fernhill will continue to submit additional information and documentation as is required based on comments it receives from the Listing Analyst and others who will be assisting the Company, assuring that they satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ Capital Markets securities in Rule 4300 and/or any other applicable regulatory requirements. Fernhill will also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. In addition, Fernhill must comply with various listing requirements relating to audit committees, the director nomination’s process, the compensation of officers, board composition, executive sessions, quorum, and code of conduct among others.

Fernhill will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC:FERN) throughout the process and will remain trading with that symbol after our uplisting to a senior exchange.

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

