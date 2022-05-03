McLeish Orlando Lawyers LLP Launches a New Website to Better Serve the People of Ontario

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLeish Orlando LLP is happy to announce the launch of our new website. The website is designed to guide potential new clients to make an informed decision regarding their personal injury claims.



The site offers an easy navigation to enhance the user experience. It is built to explain to seriously injured people and their family members:

The process for receiving fair compensation through accident benefits and lawsuit.

How we assemble the best team of rehabilitation professionals to work with our client to maximize their medical recovery from serious injury

How to choose the best personal injury lawyer for you and those you care about.



Some of the best features of our website include access to the most valuable personal injury and accident benefit resources created by our lawyers, answers to frequently asked questions, an in-depth explanation of the areas of practice and expertise we handle, past client testimonials, and a look at the team that works behind the scenes for you- our team of personal injury lawyers, accident benefits clerks, and law clerks.

The site also features location information of our head office in Toronto and consultation offices in Kitchener, Barrie, Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Sault Ste. Marie.

McLeish Orlando LLP has a team of experienced brain injury lawyers, spinal cord injury lawyers, car accident lawyers, bike accident lawyers, pedestrian accident lawyers and more. The firm provides services on a contingency fee basis, meaning as a client you are not required to pay a retainer and will only be billed once you have received compensation for your injuries and losses. Our goals are to achieve a just and speedy resolution for you and your family and to shelter you from the stress and anxiety of dealing with insurance companies.

“Someone hiring a lawyer after suffering a serious injury is facing one of the most consequential decisions of their lives. Our re-designed website is easy to navigate and is built as an essential personal injury information guide. It will assist people in making an informed decision and finding the most qualified lawyer for them and their families,” shares Dale Orlando and Patrick Brown, Principal Partners at McLeish Orlando.

About McLeish Orlando Lawyers:

Established in 1999 we are one of Toronto’s top personal injury law firms, dedicated to helping those who suffer serious or catastrophic personal injuries. We have achieved an enviable record of success for our clients and have earned the respect of judges, mediators, and insurance companies. Dale Orlando, Patrick Brown and John McLeish have all served as presidents of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association, are certified specialists by the Law Society of Ontario and have been chosen by peers to be included in Best Lawyers Canadian Directory and Lexpert - the Canadian Legal Expert Directory. We are a firm that other lawyers recommend to their clients. You can connect with us by phone at 1-866-685-3311, by email at info@mollp.com , or through our new website.