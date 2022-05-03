NoitomVPS Named 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winner

MIAMI, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noitom announced today that its turn-key virtual production solution, NoitomVPS, was awarded the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for Graphics, Editing, VXF, Switchers. The awards recognize the most promising new products showcased at the annual NAB Show, where thousands of content professionals from the media, entertainment and technology industries share innovative technology that make cutting-edge audio and visual experiences possible.

Built as an affordable and easy-to-use turn-key virtual production solution, NoitomVPS allows users to scale projects up or down based on their needs. Providing a blueprint-based approach to all projects, NoitomVPS allows users to easily change from a purely virtual production to an XR shoot or to camera tracking. Starting at $50,000, NoitomVPS is the only solution offering users the freedom and comfort of a pure inertial system paired with the accuracy of hybrid tracking.

"NoitomVPS is the only truly scalable virtual production solution because before us, the ability to capture using pure inertial, hybrid or optical only in one system was simply unheard of," said Roch Nakajima, President of Noitom. "NoitomVPS helps studios and creatives produce more content at a faster pace and reduced cost, continuing our mission of democratizing motion-capture technology."

The accolade comes just one year after Noitom took home two 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards for its Perception Neuron 3 motion capture system. Noitom has continued to leverage the advantages of its motion capture solutions as well as strategic partnerships to deliver affordable, turn-key virtual production solutions.

"The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes Content," said NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown. "We congratulate Noitom on this award in recognition of NoitomVPS and its potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

For more information about Noitom's products or upcoming meeting schedule, please contact Noitom's press office at ebarker@noitom.com. See a full list of this year's winners on the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards website.

About Noitom International, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Noitom's team of dedicated engineers develops world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets. Noitom's motion capture systems are applicable for virtual production, animation, robotics, medicine, VFX, 3D and game development. Noitom's current product line includes Perception Neuron, Hi5VR Glove, MySwing Baseball, and the newest product, NoitomVPS, which expands the technologies' capabilities through deeper integration with the latest rendering engines. Noitom is located in Beijing with its U.S. headquarters in Miami. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit, http://www.noitom.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment