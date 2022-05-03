Astek acquires Serti Placement TI

English French

MONTRÉAL, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Astek announced its acquisition of Serti Placement TI, a Montréal firm specializing in IT recruitment and placement in consulting as well as talent vetting mode. This acquisition will enable Astek to add valuable human resources to its workforce, for the benefit of its clients.



An acquisition benefitting all stakeholders

Michel Boucher, President of Astek Canada, is delighted with this acquisition: “I am quite proud of our acquisition of Serti Placement TI. In adding a group of highly qualified professionals to our workforce, this move will drive our strong organic growth. In addition, we will continue growing externally, further positioning ourselves as a partner of choice for our clients. This is excellent news for everyone, including our collaborators who will now be able to benefit from new career opportunities.”

This enthusiasm is shared by Odile Patry, Vice-President, IT Consulting Services at Serti Placement TI: “We are very pleased to join the great Astek family and, in so doing, contribute to its growth on the North American market. This key partner will help us accelerate our development and continue to offer our clients leading solutions. Furthermore, we share the core values of Astek, which offers its clients services and support of outstanding quality. In fact, this is an acquisition that benefits all stakeholders.”

About Serti Placement TI

Serti Placement TI offers its clients an extensive range of expertise as well as staff recruitment and placement services. It provides competitive commercial conditions and selects, for its clients, only handpicked professionals who are supported by its technical teams. The considerable know-how of this team made up of passionate professionals, allows the company to coordinate the resources assigned to their clients’ projects and work with them every step of the way.

About Astek Canada

Astek Canada is part of the Astek Group, which is present in 16 countries and supported by more than 6,300 highly qualified IT resources. As one of the largest IT staffing firms in the country, with more than 800 collaborators, the firm can meet the needs of clients in a number of sectors of activity including: finance, manufacturing, distribution, transformation, e-commerce, insurance, services, public and parapublic organizations. At a time when manpower is scarce, the firm is distinguished by its ability to quickly identify its clients’ needs and recruit the required qualified resources. In 2021, Astek recorded revenues of $100 million and will pursue its growth in 2022. https://astek.ca

About Astek Group

Established in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, active on five continents. With expertise in a number of industrial and service sectors, the Group works with its international clients on the smart deployment of their products and services as well as the implementation of their digital transformation.

Since it was first founded, the Group has based its development on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation as well as the support and skills of its 6,300 collaborators who are committed, on a daily basis, to promoting the complementarity of digital technologies and the engineering of complex systems. In 2022, the Group expects to generate revenues of more than 500 million euros. https://astekgroup.fr/

For further information:

MaisonBrison Communication Inc.

Québec

Vance Oliver

Vice-President, Investor Relations

514 731-0000

voliver@maisonbrison.com

Canada

Chris Makuch

Vice-President

416 953-3337

chris@maisonbrison.com