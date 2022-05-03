National Safety Shelters Provides Solutions for Keeping Employees and Customers Safe in Turbulent Times

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising numbers of shooting incidents and severe weather events pose risks for businesses in keeping employees and customers safe, as customer traffic returns after the pandemic's peak. Safety shelters, like the bulletproof and stormproof safe rooms from National Safety Shelters, provide a solution.

Retail businesses face some of the greatest risks of potential violence. A National Retail Federation survey found that more than 60% of store owners ranked violence as the number one threat to employees. Retail work has one of the highest risks for workplace violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.

Compounding the risk of workplace violence is the rise in extreme weather events, driven in part by climate change, which increases the frequency and intensity of storms. Such events can cause infrastructure damage and expose customers and staff to danger when they are unable to leave a business' premises.

Safety shelters provide immediate and easy access to secure locations for everyone when violence or severe weather threatens a business, with no need to leave a building or even the immediate area.

National Safety Shelters manufactures customizable safe rooms that can be installed in virtually any location and are tested and rated to protect against threats as powerful as EF5 tornadoes and armor-piercing ammunition rounds.

"Our safety pods are all about reassuring people at a time when they're constantly dealing with so many concerns," said Dennis Corrado, president of National Safety Shelters.

"Shelters provide peace of mind, and at the end of the day, that feeling can make a difference," he added. "Your customers will be more comfortable about returning, and your staff will be confident that they're safe at work."

In turn, that can result in lower costs for a business, because better employee retention means less spending on recruitment and training. It also may improve employees' focus and engagement. More repeat business from customers also may reduce the need for advertising and promotions.

"A safety shelter is a long-term investment that will pay dividends for years, and not just financially," Corrado said. "Business owners can rest more easily knowing that they are protecting the employees and customers they care about."

About National Safety Shelters

National Safety Shelters offers Safety Pods, Safety Shelters, and Safe Rooms for instant protection from armed intruders, EF5 tornadoes, bomb threats, and even earthquakes. Visit https://nationalsafetyshelters.com to learn how National Safety Shelters can protect your business.

