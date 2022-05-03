Leading with purpose: TELUS contributes $90M to build stronger and healthier communities globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the most giving company, and most valuable, respected and trusted telco brand in Canada, TELUS continues to demonstrate that as a business grows, so too should its positive impact. Last year alone, TELUS, its team members and retirees, gave $90 million, approximately 5% of its pre-tax profits, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, providing critical support to more than 4,000 charitable and community organizations, and volunteered over 1.3 million hours, more than any other company in Canada. For more than 22 years, TELUS has been leading in social capitalism, enabling human connections, bridging digital media divides, revolutionizing healthcare, giving back to communities, transforming the global food system and leading in sustainability. Since 2000, TELUS has led with purpose, gifting $1.4 billion, including $900 million and 1.8 million days of volunteerism.



“Our long-standing We Give Where We Live philosophy continues to inspire our global community. Once again throughout 2021, our culture of caring was displayed around the world, as our highly engaged team offered our support to those who needed us most,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “By giving back approximately five per cent of our pre-tax profits and volunteering over 1.3 million hours, TELUS and our 130,000 team members and retirees, globally, are continuing to put the well-being of our customers, communities and planet first because we believe that good business and doing good are mutually inclusive. From improving the quality, safety and security of our global food supply, and revolutionizing access to healthcare, to enabling human connections through our world-leading fibre and wireless networks, we have seen firsthand what is possible when we take accountability for the social, health and economic well-being of communities and leverage our global-leading technology for good. Together, let’s make the future friendly.”

Throughout 2021, TELUS supported various initiatives, addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges:

Expanding the reach of its Connecting for Good programs, bridging digital divides and ensuring equal access to technology for low income families, students, seniors, people with disabilities, youth exiting foster care and Indigenous women at risk of or experiencing violence. Since its inception, TELUS’ Connecting for Good programs have supported 250,000 marginalized individuals with free or subsidized Internet and/or mobility services.

Deploying four new mobile health clinics in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, Victoria, Toronto and Niagara region as part of TELUS Health for Good . This program delivers primary and mental health care to marginalized individuals, including people experiencing homelessness, across 22 communities in Canada, and has supported over 100,000 patient visits since inception, including the delivery of over 30,000 COVID-19 assessments, tests and vaccinations.

Becoming the first technology company in Canada to launch a public Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan including the launch of the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund , which offers grants up to $50,000, supporting Indigenous-led organizations focused on well-being, cultural revitalization, and access to education.

Leading in sustainability , including providing $1.8 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs to charities and community organizations that support the environment, including Nature Conservancy of Canada and Tree Canada.

Committing $1.5 million, including $500,000 of in-kind support in health, network and community services to support British Columbia following the unprecedented flooding that sent the province into a state of emergency.



Year round, the TELUS team is giving back and driving change in communities around the globe, including recently contributing nearly $4M to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, in collaboration with TELUS Friendly Future Foundation . To continue the momentum, throughout the month of May, TELUS is celebrating its 17th annual TELUS Days of Giving , where more than 60,000 TELUS team members and retirees around the world will mobilize to give back in their local communities. From cleaning local shorelines, donating blood, supporting neighbourhood food banks, or planting a tree, TELUS employees, retirees, and their families, are committed to helping create positive change in communities big and small.

"TELUS volunteers have created many incredible memories for our members over the years. Everything from helping with painting, gardening, building a stage for youth to perform and creating an outdoor play structure for our members to enjoy,” said Denisa Sanness, Executive Director, Airdrie Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. “TELUS cares about the community and continues to give back to local partners.”

To learn more about how TELUS is helping create a friendlier future for all, visit telus.com/purpose .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and 1.8 million days of volunteerism since 2000 This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.