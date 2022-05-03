Quit Genius Honored in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quit Genius , the world’s first digital clinic for treating multiple substance addictions, announced today that it has received Honorable Mention in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Wellness category.



Quit Genius was honored for its digital Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program for alcohol addiction. The program utilizes technology, medication and qualified professionals to treat the whole person. Below are elements of the Quit Genius Alcohol Program:

Physician-led clinical care including telehealth appointments with a physician or nurse practitioner

Remote monitoring devices help members track their progress

Prescribed medication is discreetly delivered to a member’s home

Unlimited 1:1 psychological therapy with accredited IC&RC drug and alcohol counselors available 24/7 through the Quit Genius mobile app

A personalized Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) journey delivered through the mobile app with audio sessions and mental exercises



Quit Genius is making a big impact on addiction by delivering effective, evidence-based treatment With the pandemic creating more significant barriers to care, the Quit Genius program provides flexibility and delivers personalized end-to-end treatment for multiple addictions.

Worldwide, nearly 3 million deaths result from excessive alcohol use each year. One year of alcohol consumption increase during COVID will result in 18,700 cases of liver failure by 2040; a devastating statistic for individuals as well as a major healthcare cost for employers to absorb. Quit Genius members enrolled specifically in the Quit Genius Alcohol Program have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care. With much higher-than-average quit rates, Quit Genius is not only improving lives but also reducing the long-term health, societal and financial impacts of addiction.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor from Fast Company,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “Our digital clinic for alcohol addiction is giving members critical access to evidence-based treatment during a time when addictions are on the rise. Quit Genius has built a holistic, end-to-end treatment program that improves lives while also helping employers reduce costs and safety issues associated with alcohol use in the workplace.”

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction. The program combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help people overcome addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and conquer their addictions.

Already recognized as the #1 digital clinic for substance addictions, Quit Genius grew revenue by 10x in 2021, and now partners with more than 100 employer and health plan clients, covering 2.5M lives. Its headcount grew by 4x in the past year. Quit Genius is the only such solution with 8 peer-reviewed studies and a randomized controlled trial demonstrating best-in-class outcomes.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating nicotine, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit quitgenius.com for more information.

