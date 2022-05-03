LaunchDarkly Hires First Chief Financial Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, has announced the hiring of Jesse Hulsing as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hulsing brings a comprehensive background in financial leadership to LaunchDarkly’s team, where he will continue the company’s growth momentum.



Hulsing joins LaunchDarkly from Slack, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Finance and led financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and real estate. Prior to Slack, Hulsing worked at Goldman Sachs as the Vice President and Equity Research Analyst, where he oversaw investment research of the software as a service sector. As LaunchDarkly’s CFO, Hulsing will lead the company’s worldwide financial operations and head up efforts to expand LaunchDarkly’s reach and leadership within the market.

“Jesse brings a unique perspective to our executive team, and a deep experience from within the software industry that’s necessary to help lead LaunchDarkly financially,” said Edith Harbaugh, LaunchDarkly co-founder and CEO. “As we continue to provide an essential service for developers to improve software lifecycle, continuing to innovate in our position as the feature management category leader will be paramount. Jesse will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve these goals, and his invaluable financial expertise will be beneficial to us as we continue to grow.”

Hulsing is joining the team on the heels of an exciting year for LaunchDarkly. In August 2021, the company announced it closed its series D fundraising round with $200 million, raising its valuation to $3 billion. LaunchDarkly also jumped 53 spots from its 2020 ranking on the influential Forbes Cloud 100 List , to the 47th spot on this year’s list. On the customer front, LaunchDarkly now works with more than 3,000 customers globally, including companies such as Domino’s Pizza, Grubhub, Priceline, and Ulta Beauty and their feature flag management software proudly powers 22 of the Fortune 100 companies. As part of this explosive growth, the company has also more than doubled its year-over-year headcount and reached a pivotal employee milestone with 500 employees worldwide and has plans to continue aggressive hiring as 2022 progresses.

“LaunchDarkly is redefining the software space and bringing feature management to the forefront of the industry,” said Hulsing. “I’m looking forward to working with the executive team and the LaunchDarkly employee base on further establishing LaunchDarkly as the market leader and creator of the feature management sector.”

