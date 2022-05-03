Look Local First This National Small Business Week

WAUKEE, Iowa, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , the industry-leading payment processing company behind the Look Local First movement, encourages consumers to support entrepreneurs this National Small Business Week (NSBW) by patronizing small businesses in their area. Taking place May 1 to May 7, NSBW celebrates America’s tenacious small businesses and the critical contributions that they make to local communities and the national economy.

“According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and those businesses create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year,” said VizyPay CEO Austin Mac Nab. “So, by taking the time to support a small business, you’re not only boosting the local economy but you’re also investing in the community by keeping your neighbor on the payroll.”

VizyPay’s support of small businesses extends beyond NSBW. Its unique Look Local First initiative celebrates hundreds of entrepreneurs across the nation year-round. Leveraging its social media channels, Look Local First provides free digital marketing to these small businesses, raising awareness and driving support among local community members.

“Small businesses do so much for us. They create jobs, drive innovation and foster local economies to keep our communities thriving. Look Local First is just one way we give back,” said Olivia Hall, VizyPay’s Marketing Director. "These are the businesses sponsoring school events, donating to local charities and creating places people are proud to call home. Supporting and raising awareness for the businesses investing in the future of our community is what Look Local First is all about."

Beyond social media exposure, Look Local First provides resources and meets with entrepreneurs in person to identify initiatives that will help small businesses succeed. VizyPay also sells a variety of Look Local First branded merchandise like stickers, shirts and more. All proceeds are donated back to the cause. Shop the selection here .

Look Local First can be found on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , or via the website looklocalfirstvp.com . For more information about VizyPay and its services, visit www.vizypay.com .



About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.