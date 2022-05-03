Charlotte, NC, Domain Name TheQueenCity.com Going to Auction, Announces Giant Media

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leading media company in the Carolinas has announced a public auction for the premium domain name TheQueenCity.com. The owners of TheQueenCity.com believe the domain is perfect for all things Charlotte, including hospitality, sports, regional news, entertainment, and more.

Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. The city offers everything from a booming economy to entertainment and sports, including the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and the first-year Charlotte FC.

While the domain is perfect for Charlotte, nicknamed The Queen City, other cities, including Cincinnati, Ohio, may have something to say about it. Locals began calling it "The Queen City" as early as 1820.

So, who is the real Queen City? Charlotte FC did win their recent match against Cincinnati FC at Bank of American Stadium. While this may not be the deciding factor, owning the official domain may.

The domain owners believe "The domain TheQueenCity.com is a huge opportunity for local leaders to expand Charlotte's brand and continue to grow the city."

Why is a highly brandable domain so important? Your domain name is part of your brand identity. Like your logo, colors, and tagline, a domain name contributes to people's overall branding experience and perception in the market. In more simple terms, branding is everything.

The auction is scheduled for early summer and is managed by GoDaddy.com. For more information on the upcoming auction or the domain, please contact Giant Media by email at tqcmediainquiry@gmail.com or call 980-310-0902.

