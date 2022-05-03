Aunalytics Chief Marketing Officer Katie Horvath to Moderate Panel Featuring Founders, Astropreneurs, and Innovators at Northern Michigan Startup Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced today that the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Katie Horvath will moderate a panel featuring Founders, Astropreneurs, and Innovators during Northern Michigan Startup Week, May 9-15, 2022. The panel is one of two that will be held on Space Night, May 9 starting at 5 p.m. at the Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City, Michigan.



Northern Michigan Startup Week is a celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation, and the growing startup community in Traverse City and throughout the region. It is designed to showcase new opportunities and foster aspiration in Northern Michigan. In addition to Space Night, events include a Funding Innovation Luncheon, Startup Expo, University Idea Showcase, Student Pitch Competition, and Techstars Startup Weekend. Space Night and the Student Pitch Competition will be live-streamed as well.

Space Night will offer the opportunity to meet and engage with Michigan-based entrepreneurs at the forefront of the space industry and hear about their experiences and the future of the industry. The event is structured to resemble space industry conferences and will feature a keynote address by Chris MacArthur, Senior Legislative Assistant to U.S. Representative John Moolenaar. A Future Space Industry panel will be held in addition to the panel moderated by Horvath. Horvath is a member of the Michigan Women’s Commission appointed by Governor Whitmer.

“I’m honored to have been selected to moderate the Founders, Astropreneurs, and Innovators panel and look forward to what promises to be an insightful evening,” said Horvath. “It’s inspiring to know that innovation and entrepreneurism are actively facilitated by Newton's Road and other local partners in the region.”

The Founders, Astropreneurs, and Innovators panelists include:

Brad King, Orbion

Adam Kall, KMI

Reuben Sorensen, Orbital Effects

Gene Sorgi, Challenger Comms

“We invite everyone – students and adults – with curiosity or an idea they want to explore, make new connections, and get in on the action of building something new,” said Barb Termaat, Executive Director of Newton's Road Northwest. “We expect an action-packed week of entrepreneurship, and Space Night will be a shining launch to the many activities that are planned.”

Visitors are encouraged to join and network with space experts and enthusiasts, and see the exhibit space featuring information about the astropreneur panelist businesses, host partners, and regional youth projects.

Northern Michigan Startup Week is a collaborative initiative organized by 20Fathoms, TCNewTech, Northern Michigan Angels, and Newton's Road.

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics Chief Marketing Officer Katie Horvath to Moderate Panel at Northern Michigan Startup Week #FinancialServices #Banks #CreditUnions #Dataplatform #DataAnalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #AdvancedAnalytics #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #DigitalTransformation #FinancialServices

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Named a Digital Innovator by analyst firm Intellyx, and selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform members’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .