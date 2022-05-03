Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of Approximately 5.5% During 2020 to 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York US, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Deep Packet Inspection Market” information by Organization Size, by End-User, by Services, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% by 2030.

DPI Market Scope:

Organizations are increasingly relying on deep packet inspection solutions to defend their network infrastructure. There are many options for separating high and low priority packets. The data is sorted, filtered, and analyzed using preprogrammed criteria that do not slow down network systems. Furthermore, integrated DPIs are available, lowering expenses. Video optimization, caching, and traffic monitoring are all available as stand-alone packages. These reasons will boost adoption, propelling the market to new heights in the future years.

Dominant Key Players on Deep Packet Inspection Market Covered are:

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

HPE (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal)

Extreme Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Sandvine Incorporated (Canada)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Allot Communications (Israel)

SolarWinds Inc. (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5026

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

DPI Market Drivers

Advent of High-Speed Internet Broadband Services to Boost Market Growth

The introduction of speedy internet broadband connections, as well as the rise in smartphone usage, has required the need for better internet services. DPI technology is used by ISPs (Internet Service Providers) to filter traffic for certain audiences and devices. They also assist with regulatory compliance, data security, and terrorist prevention. During the projected period, the increased requirement for efficient traffic control will move the market forward.

Lack of DPI Awareness to act as Market Restraint

The lack of awareness regarding DPI may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Network Neutrality Concerns to act as Market Challenge

The network neutrality and privacy concerns coupled with the accessibility of open source DPI may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Deep Packet Inspection Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/deep-packet-inspection-market-5026

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global deep packet inspection market is bifurcated based on end user, service, and application.

By application, the deep packet inspection market is segmented into intrusion detection system IDS, network performance management coma data loss/leak prevention & management, and intrusion prevention system IPS.

By service, the deep packet inspection market is segmented into training, consulting, support, and maintenance as well as integration.

By end user, the deep packet inspection market is segmented into telecommunication, BFSI, IT banking and financial services, defense and insurance, Government and healthcare retail, and others.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5026

Regional Analysis

North America to Remain at Forefront in Deep Packet Inspection Market

North America is the market leader in deep packet inspection. The market is predicted to be led by the United States and Canada. The technological adoption in the presence of other significant deep packet inspection industry participants is the cause for North America's dominance. North America is typically seen as a leader in technology in the world owing to its early use of latest technologies. Due to the wide presence of various security providers & their concentration on R&D in security technologies, this region leads the globe in the adoption of DPI and processing. The bulk of the important market participants are headquartered in North America, which gives the region’s market a considerable boost. Geographic presence, strategic investments, partnerships, and considerable R&D activities all contribute to large-scale use of deep packet inspection & processing solutions. North America is progressing quickly thanks to all of these technical breakthroughs, but the region's vulnerability is also expanding for a rise in the amount of cyber-attacks. North American hackers develop and deploy increasingly more modern tools to design sophisticated malware assaults, despite the fact that they use various methods to safeguard their networks. Phishing attacks, ransomware, botnets, DDoS, spyware, & rootkits are among the threats. The market in this region is anticipated to grow as a result of these factors. Because technical improvements normally occur in this region, the region is likely to adopt the technology first, and as a result, it will have the biggest revenue share among the other geographies. In terms of the market's growth, North America is also a key region. This is owing to the huge number of security suppliers present. The deep packet inspection market's growth rate could be accelerated by a greater focus on research & development. North America accounts for a substantial portion of the market, with rising internet penetration and increased use of cloud-based & IoT applications across verticals driving growth in the region. Furthermore, with regards to security breach events, North America leads the world, which supports DPI implementation. Furthermore, competitors are developing new technologies that have the potential to boost market growth.

APAC to Have Significant Growth in Deep Packet Inspection Market

Asia-Pacific is also the fastest-growing emerging market. The vast amount of data collected and the growing population of many other major outsourced service providers are driving its expansion. Favorable government policies and an increase in mobile computing are other contributing factors. During the projection period, the region is expected to have the biggest market share. Cybercrime is on the rise, and mobile computing is on the rise, as are favourable government policies. These are some causes driving growth in the region. In China, it is widely used to filter and monitor material throughout the network. Several high-ranking websites, for example, have been restricted in China. With regards to the internet, China has a high level of censorship. To a considerable extent, DPI is needed for this. India & Japan may also play a role in the expansion of the deep packet inspection market. The market may be steered toward prosperity by rising population and increased internet subscriptions by users.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5026

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Deep Packet Inspection Market

Because of the significant growth in work from home employees, the COVID-19 epidemic has put a lot of strain on CSPs. Further, video streaming solutions are seeing an increase in popularity as more people use them on a broad basis. Deep packet inspection (DPI) comes to the rescue in this situation. As a result, the market for deep packet inspection may see positive growth. The COVID-19 outbreak as well as the subsequent lockdowns enforced by governments in a number of countries, the growing acceptance of the remote working model, and rising network traffic all increased demand for DPI to improve QoS and minimize network congestion.

Related Reports:

HD Maps Market Research Report: By Component (Hardware {Camera, Global Positioning System, LIDAR, and Inertial Measurement Unit, others}, Software, Services {Mapping and Localization, Updates & Maintenance, Advertisement}), by deployment (On-Cloud and On-Premise), By End-User (Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Internet Service Providers and others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World {Middle East and Africa and South America}) - Forecast till 2027

Unified Communication as a Service Market Research Report: By Deployment Mode (Managed and Hosted [UC SaaS, UC PaaS and UC IaaS]), Service (Telephony Services, Contact Center Services, UC Application Services, and Collaboration Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), Delivery Model (Standalone Services and Integrated Services), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Travel & Hospitality and others) – Forecast till 2027

Telecom Service Assurance Market Research Report: By Component (Product and Services), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Operator Type (Mobile Operator and Fixed Operator) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter