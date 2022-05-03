Annual Chargeback Report Released With New Industry Data

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midigator®, an intelligent chargeback technology platform, today released "The Year in Chargebacks" report. The fourth-annual publication provides unprecedented insights into why disputes happen, how to effectively prevent and fight chargebacks, and what can be expected in the future.

Data-driven decisions are an essential part of a successful chargeback management strategy. However, key insights are often difficult to determine and challenging to understand. Midigator's goal for "The Year in Chargebacks" is to provide valuable, relevant data that can serve as a benchmark to evaluate individual efforts.

The takeaways of the 2022 report highlight the dynamic, evolving nature of payment disputes:

Ongoing, technology-assisted chargeback management efforts continue to prove effective. The study's chargeback-to-transaction ratio decreased 21.6% between 2020 and 2021. In total, the ratio has dropped 59.6% since 2017.

Examining new metrics provided fresh insights. Breaking down chargeback data by industry, product type, and sales model introduced unprecedented analysis for top reason codes, win rates, and ROI.

Chargeback prevention is a top priority for many merchants. Forty percent of study participants used at least one prevent solution in 2021. Of those, 63.9% used multiple solutions. The goal was to create the most comprehensive protection possible.

There's significant value in fighting chargebacks. Merchants experienced an average return on investment of 914% (a 121% increase since 2020) with revenue recovery reaching millions of dollars and labor savings amounting to thousands of hours.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted businesses in many ways, but the effect on chargeback management was minimal.

"Data analysis has always been the foundation of Midigator's chargeback management philosophy," said Corey Baggett, CEO of Midigator, "and this report shows why. Success derived from assumptions and guesses is only temporary. But data-driven decisions solve problems at their source, yielding sustainable results that improve over time."

Midigator was the first chargeback management company to provide real-time reporting and in-depth analytics, introducing intelligent, data-driven decisions into the payment dispute process. Nearly a decade later, thousands of merchants, acquirers, processors, and vendors have come to depend on Midigator's advanced technology and team of experts when creating effective risk management strategies. Through "The Year in Chargebacks", Midigator is able to share this expertise more broadly.

The 2022 report carefully examines trends in nine different categories over a five-year timespan. The data — generated from 81 million transactions and $4.7 billion in total transaction volume — was collected from a diverse subset of global merchants representing various industries, billing models, transaction volumes, and dispute management styles.

Click here to read "The Year in Chargebacks" report. A condensed version of the report is also available for download.

About Midigator: Midigator was created to address a painful reality: chargebacks are unfair. The manual processes typically used to manage disputes are time-consuming, labor-intensive, and error-prone. Midigator provides a more effective and efficient approach: intelligent chargeback technology. With intuitive features that remove complexities and flexible automation that reduces costs, clients recover more revenue and prevent more chargebacks — all with unparalleled ROI. To learn more about managing chargebacks smarter, visit www.midigator.com today.

