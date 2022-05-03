Financial Statements Published

DISRUPTIVE CAPITAL ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED 
(“the Company”) 


Financial Statements published 29 April 2022 

The Board of Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited announces the release of its first Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period from incorporation on 29 April 2021 to 31 December 2021. 


A copy of the Annual Report and Financial Statements are available on the Company’s website: www.disruptivecapitalac.com 


Enquiries to: 
disruptive@admina.gg 
Registered office 
Ground Floor 
Dorey Court 
Admiral Park 
St Peter Port 
Guernsey 
GY1 2HT 

