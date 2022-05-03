The Global Cytology Market is expected to grow by $ 1.98 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cytology Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658021/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cytology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing cervical cancer screening awareness, growing preference for liquid-based cytology tests, and high growth potential from emerging economies.

The cytology market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The cytology market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Research laboratories and academic institutions

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing popularity of co-testing as one of the prime reasons driving the cytology market growth during the next few years. Also, consolidation and automation of laboratories and advent of cytology imaging systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cytology market covers the following areas:

• Cytology market sizing

• Cytology market forecast

• Cytology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cytology market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Arbor Vita Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Optica Milano Spa, CellPath Ltd., Danaher Corp., Diapath S.p.A., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Poly Scientific R and D Corp., Polysciences Inc., Promega Corp., Southwest Precision Instruments LLC, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Trivitron Healthcare. Also, the cytology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

