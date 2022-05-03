Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code 301844044, registered office situated at Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, on 3 May 2022 convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – EGM) of Shareholders of the Group.

EGM will be held on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. The doors open at 12.00 p.m. and close at 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM of Shareholders shall have a personal ID document/passport. An authorized representative shall have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s power of attorney shall be notarized.

The agenda, which is further described in the enclosed notice, for the EGM of Shareholders is:

regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney;

regarding the reduction of AB “Ignitis grupė” share capital.

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing restrictions in place, the Group:

kindly asks to inform about the need to attend the EGM of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 20 May 2022 inclusive) to the EGM of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt ;

; reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders whose health condition is reasonably doubtful;

The general ballot paper, information on its signing and submission, as well as other EGM of Shareholders related matters are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm .

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

Attachments