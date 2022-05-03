The Global Specialty Tires Market is expected to grow by $ 10.86 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Tires Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658001/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the specialty tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reducing prices of natural rubber, progressing growth of two-wheelers, and Growing demand for tires in the agriculture equipment market.

The specialty tires market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The specialty tires market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mining and construction

• Aircraft

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of airless tires as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty tires market growth during the next few years. Also, implementation of tire pressure monitoring systems (tpms) within specialty vehicles and growing online tire e-retailing market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on specialty tires market covers the following areas:

• Specialty tires market sizing

• Specialty tires market forecast

• Specialty tires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty tires market vendors that include Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., GRI Tires Pvt. Ltd., JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Polymer Enterprises Inc., Shandong Linglong Tyre Co. Ltd., The Carlstar Group LLC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., Trelleborg AB, Triangle Tire USA, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the specialty tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

