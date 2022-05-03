NSAV Announces Ryoma Finance Token X Listing on NSAVDEX

London, England, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the listing of the Ryoma Finance Token X https://www.ryoma.finance/ on the Company’s NSAVDEX Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange https://nsavdex.io/ . The Ryoma Token X will list on the NSAVDEX on or before May 15, 2022. Today’s announcement marks the second major token listing on the NSAVDEX in the past week, following the UNCHARTED TOKEN (UNC) https://uncharted.game/ , which listed on April 28. NSAV management believes that with each token listing, the value of the NSAVDEX and the NSAV ECOsystem increases substantially.

Ryoma aims to be the Gamefi DAO for game development, distribution and prop trading, seamlessly connecting players and game publishers. The Bakumatsu GameFi platform coin is the Ryoma Token, and all games on the Bakumatsu GameFi platform generate assets associated with the Ryoma Token, which can be circulated across the network regardless of geography or time. Players can play all games on the platform with a single account.

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are delighted to be joining forces with Ryoma Finance. We are also thrilled to see our NSAVDEX really taking off. We would like to thank Silverbear’s Digital Team for their professional advisory services and we are excited to see more projects being put together in a similar fashion.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.