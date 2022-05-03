The Global Alternative Fuels Market is expected to grow by $ 66.89 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alternative Fuels Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647274/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alternative fuels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing emissions of GHGs, incentives for the development of alternative fuels, and cessation of World Bank financing for upstream oil and gas projects after 2019.

The alternative fuels market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The alternative fuels market is segmented as below:

By Application

• automotive

• aviation



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the alternative fuels market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of fuel cells in the transportation sector and research on third-generation biofuels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alternative fuels market covers the following areas:

• Alternative fuels market sizing

• Alternative fuels market forecast

• Alternative fuels market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alternative fuels market vendors that include Ballard Power Systems Inc., Blossman Propane Gas and Appliance Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., CNOOC Ltd., ENGIE SA, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gevo Inc., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LanzaTech Inc., Neste Corp., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC Gazprom Neft, PJSC LUKOIL, Plug Power Inc., Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Red Rock Biofuels LLC, Shell plc, and UGI Corp. Also, the alternative fuels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

