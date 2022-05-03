The Global Tail Lift Market is expected to grow by $ 1.11 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tail Lift Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647257/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tail lift market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the retail industry, expanding warehouse space, and the widespread e-commerce sector.

The tail lift market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The tail lift market is segmented as below:

By Product

• cantilever lifts

• slider tail lifts

• tuck away lifts

• column lifts



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the availability of safety devices for tail lifts as one of the prime reasons driving the tail lift market growth during the next few years. Also, development of ergonomic exoskeletons for workers and innovations in tail lifts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The tail lift market covers the following areas:

• Tail lift market sizing

• Tail lift market forecast

• Tail lift market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes Anteo S P A, behrens loading systems B V, Cargotec Corp., Dautel GMBH, Dhollandia N V, Gerd Bar GmbH, Maxon lift Corp, PALFINGER AG, Penny Hydraulics Ltd, Sorensen Hydraulik GMBH, Tailifts South Africa Pty Ltd, Tuffman Group, and Woodbine Manufacturing Co.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

