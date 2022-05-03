Palo Alto Innovation® Rolls Out Latest Update For The Versatile Sandman® Doppler™ Smart Clock

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palo Alto Innovation®, LLC , a company solving everyday consumer problems with efficient and innovative products, announces that its Sandman® Doppler™ Smart Clock 1.4 update is now available. The 1.4 Doppler update will feature upgrades to the operating system, Wi-Fi connection, bug fixes, Amazon Alexa, weather and more.



The latest upgrade will include an exciting new integration with Alexa routines. This feature will allow Sandman Doppler owners to assign the numbered buttons on the device for their specific routines, like a “good morning routine” or an “all lights off routine.” Alexa routines can also be voice-activated by Alexa, resulting in endless possibilities. These Alexa routines will allow you to trigger and control your smart home without waking up your sleeping partner, all with the simple push of a button.

Another addition rolling out with the 1.4 release is the Doppler’s revamped weather screen which provides real-time weather updates. The weather forecast is refreshed every hour, allowing users to stay constantly in tune with incoming weather or show the forecasted weather for the day. The display can be switched between humidity levels, air quality data and temperature information. All values are color-coded for easy interpretation.

The Doppler app alarm screen will also receive an update to feature the next active alarm at the top of your screen, providing more insight when scheduling multiple alarms. This new feature also allows users to control alarms from the Sandman app and can also be color-coded for clarity. Additionally, the Doppler app is getting an intuitive upgrade to reduce human error with alarm confirmation alerts. If a user sets an alarm clock for p.m. instead of a.m. the Sandman app will provide an alert to confirm if this was intentional. Ideal for heavy sleepers, this update will also include simultaneous alarms that will allow the Doppler’s alarm to ring concurrently with a user’s smartphone. This will force those heavy sleepers to turn off both alarms and get their morning started in an alert state rather than sleeping through an alarm. For those that are time-obsessed, the Doppler features time offsets to make the Doppler display appear fast so you’ll always be early.

The Doppler’s Yocto-based operating system will receive an upgrade from version 2.4 to version 3.0, providing easier and more reliable Wi-Fi connectivity. This upgrade will include bug fixes under the hood to further increase the smart clock's security, reliability and performance.

For more information on Palo Alto Innovation, visit: https://www.paloaltoinnovation.com . The Sandman Doppler can be purchased on the Sandman Clocks website and is also available on Amazon .

