UpCity Survey Results: 40% of businesses spend up to $500 per month on social listening tools

CHICAGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey asking consumers about their behavior on social media and how they interact with their consumers digitally.



The 2022 Social Listening Study gathers insight from more than 600 consumers throughout the United States and Canada to take a deeper dive into the data collected from social media mentions and how that is embraced in the form of social listening.

Statistical highlights include:

38% of U.S. and Canadian businesses reported that they perform social listening in 2022.

17% Of U.S. respondents primarily use social listening to attract new customers.

34% of businesses don’t perform social listening and have no plans to start, noting that it simply isn’t relevant to their business/industry.

40% of businesses across the board spend $101-$500 per month on social listening tools/software.

14% of businesses use HubSpot as their main social listening tool in 2022, while 11% of businesses also noted that they monitor Facebook most often with social listening tools.



Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity, says that social listening is a great way for businesses to gauge the impact and effectiveness of their social media marketing efforts.

“Having the right tools to carry out an effective marketing campaign does little good if the content simply isn’t resonating with your audience,” Sullivan said. “Monitoring your company's social media channels, review sites, forums, and more, only helps identify what’s working and what isn’t.

“As a community for B2B providers, it was important for us to look into this more because consumers are more active than ever on social media and are more open to letting brands know how they truly feel about them. This trend doesn’t look like it will be slowing down anytime soon, so we feel it’s important for companies to be active in social listening.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

