Dunnage Packaging Market to reach at US$ 3.9 Bn in 2022 | Dunnage Packaging Industry Size, Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast 2032

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global dunnage packaging market is projected to expand at 5.8% CAGR, surpassing US$ 6.8 Bn by 2032. Growth is underpinned by rising trend of inter-oceanic trade and increasing import-export between the countries.



Shipping of products needs proper safety and protection along with secure delivery of goods and services. As these dunnage packaging solutions are useful for securing and protecting the products while in transit as well as an economic way of preventing damage to goods.

Hence, end users are trying to dominate the global market by increasing their geographic reach through import-export or establishing a distribution hub that builds sales of dunnage packaging. Hence, manufacturers of dunnage packaging are leveraging better specification and quality that provides customers satisfaction regarding their product protection. This is expected to boost the dunnage packaging market.

List of Key Players Covered in Dunnage Packaging Market are:

ORBIS Corporation ((Menasha Corporation)

Corplex (DS Smith)

NEFAB GROUP

Amatech, Inc

Reusable Transport Packaging

Dunnage Engineering

Salco Engineering and Manufacturing Co., Inc.

KEENER Corporation

Ckdpack

UFP Technologies, Inc.

GWP Group

Interior Packaging Design, LLC.

Packaging Corporation of America

MJSolpac Ltd.

Package Design & Mfg

Schoeler Allibert

Artisanz Fabrication and Machine, LLC.

JIDA Industrial Solutions

Key Takeaways from Dunnage Packaging Market

By material, the plastic dunnage packaging segment is anticipated to remain the leading segment, accounting for around 25% of demand share in 2032.

The dunnage air bags under the product segment is estimated to hold significant share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end use industry, the automotive segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032.

North America and Europe cumulatively will account for nearly 55% of the global dunnage packaging market by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for dunnage packaging is anticipated to propel in the developing economies such as China, India, and others due to the use of dunnage packaging by the packers and movers.





“Use of dunnage packaging in transporting cargo will aid manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and shippers to reduce losses caused due to product damaged in transit. Need for dunnage packaging to ensure safety by decreasing the impact of load shifting will create growth opportunity for the key manufacturers”- says an FMI analyst.

Dunnage Packaging Market Landscape

Corplex (DS Smith), ORBIS Corporation (Menasha Corporation), UFP Technologies Inc., NEFAB GROUP, are some of the top players operating in the target market. Furthermore, Reusable Transport Packaging, Amatech Inc., GWP Group, Ckdpack, MJSolpac Ltd., and Interior Packaging Design LLC, are also noticeable players in the market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 15-20% of the overall dunnage packaging market.

Dunnage Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for dunnage packaging, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the dunnage packaging based on the material (plastic dunnage packaging, paper dunnage packaging, metal dunnage packaging, wood dunnage packaging, foams dunnage packaging, and others (fabric, rubber)), product (dunnage air bags, inserts, dividers, packaging peanuts, others (bubble wraps, etc.)), end use industry (automotive, aerospace, electronics, food and beverage, consumer goods, healthcare, others (personal care & cosmetic, homecare, etc.)) across seven regions.

